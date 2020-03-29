HALIFAX -- A 65-year-old man has been ticketed by Truro police for failing to self isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Truro Police Services say they received several complaints about a man who was 'blatantly disregarding the self isolation rules' upon entering the province.

On March 29, police issued a Summary Offence Ticket to the 65-year-old man and charged him with violating Sec 71 of the Health Protection Act.

Truro police strongly advise members of the public to educate themselves on the directive and new enforcement measures in the order of the Chief Medical Officer issued on March 24 on the province's website.

Also on Sunday, Halifax police issued their first ticket under the Emergency Measures Act to a woman who was in Point Pleasant Park.

During a news conference Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil reiterated that police would be ticketing and towing anyone ignoring public health rules.

"I am still hearing stories of people driving to our parks and beaches - even though they are closed. Grocery stores packed, groups out playing sports," said Premier McNeil. "These people are the reckless few and not only are Dr. Strang and I upset with them, their fellow Nova Scotians are upset with them. To those reckless few: if you won't do your part to keep physical distance to help flatten the curve, police will do it for you."

The Premier declared a state of emergency on March 22, closing all provincial parks and beaches, and authorizing police to issue tickets to enforce social distancing.