'Trying to hang on for dear life': Disability advocates hope for more accessible mammograms in N.B.

Imagine being in a wheelchair, and trying to get a mammogram. The routine breast cancer detecting x-ray can be life-saving for women, but for those living with mobility issues, the process can be scary and painful.

But disability advocates are hoping that changes in New Brunswick.

"Every year, I found myself cancelling or rescheduling my appointment because I dreaded it. It was very hard on my body. What I had to do was hold onto the machine so even though I really can't stand very well I still had to stand and lean toward the machine and hold on to the machine. And that would cause me a lot of body pain," said Murielle Pitre, who lives with Spina Bifida and severe Scoliosis.

"You’re scared you’re going to fall."

Pitre adds the situation would make technicians appear uncomfortable too. They would run between the machine and their computer, trying to take the x-rays as quickly as possible.

In N.B., the routine screening is encouraged about once every two years, if results are normal.

According to the New Brunswick Health Council, one in four adults in N.B., live with a disability.

In her fifties, Pitre says she'd avoid the appointments, and avoid telling her doctor too, but the N.B. Coalition of Persons with Disabilities says she’s not alone.

"Essentially, they're trying to hang on for dear life to this machine, with their legs dangling underneath them and their breasts in this device and hoping that they don't fall," said Coalition chair Shelley Petit. "Because people have fallen and gotten quite hurt."

The Coalition did a quick Google search for options, and found several types of 'mammo-chairs' that can lift a person while seated, and help them lean into the machine.

"We said, 'Oh my God, we need one of these in every hospital,'" said Pitre. "It could help so many people. Not just people in wheelchairs, even people who have mobility problems where they're not very solid on their feet, or they’re weak or people who are in advanced age."

Advocates met with the N.B. Medical Society, who were on board right away.

"Such barriers unfairly subject them to increased risk and potentially worse health outcomes," said society president, Dr. Mark MacMillan, in a statement. "It is our duty as medical professionals to accommodate and provide adequate care for all individuals. We will be consulting with regional health authorities to discuss potential solutions."

While there’s currently no timeline on the solution, the Coalition is pleased it’s on doctors’ radar.

"I'm sure it will save lives. There are people – like, I was able to do it with pain - but some people can't do it at all. What's to protect them from breast cancer?" said Pitre.