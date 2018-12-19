

CTV Atlantic





Santa made a special delivery on Dec. 19, 1919 in Clare, N.S., where twins Delina Comeau and Delphine LeBlanc were born.

At 99 years old, these sisters can still do a day’s work say it feels “pretty good” to be celebrating such a special milestone together surrounded by the people they love.

Marie Comeau is Delina's daughter.

“They're very, very close,” she said. “They've always been very close. They use to dress alike when they were younger; they use to call each other up to see what they were going to wear at church.”

Rita LeBlanc, who is one of Delphine's seven daughters, said her Aunt Delina, who had one child, always helped her mom out.

"They would share the responsibilities because my mom had full hands with seven girls,” LeBlanc said.

Together the sisters share nearly a century of memories. The twins are from a family of 13 children. Both women eventually married, had children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren -- many of whom gathered Wednesday to cherish this special occasion.

“It is a milestone, and a big one,” said Marie Comeau. “When you think that they spent - they've lived 198 years between the both of them.”

A long life, and family members say it's likely because they took such good care of each other.

“They never mistreated themselves, they never drank, they never smoked, they enjoyed each other, they were very religious - they pray,” said Rita LeBlanc. “I think that helped them survive through all the years.”

So, as the candles are lit on their 99th birthday, their wish, times two, and an invitation to celebrate their 100th birthday together next year.

“Come back next year,” the twins said with a laugh.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.