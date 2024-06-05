ATLANTIC
    • Two arrested after cannabis products seized from Saint John dispensary: Department of Justice

    Cannabis products seized from a Saint John, N.B., dispensary are seen in this photo provided by the New Brunswick government. Cannabis products seized from a Saint John, N.B., dispensary are seen in this photo provided by the New Brunswick government.
    Two people have been arrested after contraband cannabis products were seized from a dispensary in Saint John, N.B.

    On May 23, a search warrant was executed at Gitpu Trading Post at 91 Russell St., according to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety Wednesday.

    During the search, the release says officers seized:

    • 7.7 kilograms of dried cannabis
    • 388 grams of hashish
    • 274 cannabis food products
    • 285 vape pens containing THC
    • 231 cannabis distillate cartridges
    • 384 jars and packages of cannabis shatter
    • four bottles of liquid drops believed to contain psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
    • $5,167.70 in cash

    According to officers, a 30-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Saint John, were arrested.

    They were both released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    "New Brunswickers are reminded that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis, not just for those who sell and distribute it," reads the release.

    "Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick."

