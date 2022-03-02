Two arrested, drugs and firearms seized from Six Roads home: N.B. RCMP

Two people have been arrested after police say they seized firearms and drugs from a home in Six Roads, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Grand Carey Road on Friday.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, 11 firearms, money, drug-trafficking paraphernalia including digital scales, and various types of ammunition,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.

A 53-year-old man and 52-year-old woman, both from the community, were arrested in connection with the investigation. They were both released and are scheduled to appear in Tracadie provincial court on May 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.