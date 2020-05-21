HALIFAX -- Two people are facing weapons charges after RCMP seized guns after a weapons call in Waterville, Nova Scotia.

Kings District RCMP say on the afternoon of May 18 they received a complaint of illegal possession of firearms at an address on Black Rock Road in Waterville.

When police arrived at the home, they saw a man that they recognized as the property owner run into the woods.

Officers contained the area and requested an RCMP dog and handler provide assistance in searching for the man.

While they were searching for the man, they seized one weapon from the home, and arrested a 31-year-old woman from Whites Corner, N.S.

At 3 p.m. the next day, the man who had run from police, a 34-year-old man from Waterville, was located and arrested by the RCMP.

Both the 34-year-old man from Waterville and 31-year-old woman from Whites Corner were released on conditions and are each facing charges of unsafe storage of firearms and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They are both scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on September 1.

Anyone with more information about this matter is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.