AMHERST, N.S. -- Police in Amherst, N.S. have charged two people in connection with a December 21 fatal house fire that they were investigating as suspicious.

Police were called to a fire at East Pleasant St. at approximately 3:30 a.m. on December 21.

A 26-year-old Moncton man was found deceased inside the home. Police say the man was not a resident of the home, and the homeowners were not at home at the time of this incident. Police have not released the man’s name at this time.

Police have charged 25-year-old Bryanna Ackles of Amherst and 30-year-old Krystal Robertson of Moncton with multiple charges.

Ackles has been charged with: break and enter, possession of stolen goods, possession of break and enter tools, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a recognizance.

Robertson has been charged with: break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen goods and possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were remanded and will appear in Amherst provincial court on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, to face the charges.

The investigation into the man’s death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Amherst police also responded to a separate suspicious fire less than an hour before on Saturday morning. They responded to a report of a brush fire on Clarence St. at 2:48 a.m., and arrested a man in relation to that fire. There is no word as to whether police believe the two fires were connected.