Two dead after falling off fishing boat in Lamèque, N.B.: RCMP

Two people from Lamèque, N.B., have died after falling off a fishing boat.

The individuals have been identified as a 58-year-old man and a 33-year-old man.

Lamèque RCMP were first alerted to the incident at 8:50 a.m., when they were called to help Ambulance New Brunswick and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) locate to men who fell off a fishing boat approximately seven kilometres off the coast of Lamèque.

The 58-year-old man was located a short time after. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries. After a short search, police say the 33-year-old man was found dead.

A helicopter, two airplanes and three JRCC boats assisted with search and rescue efforts, along with several local fishing boats.

Police say the Transport Safety Board of Canada will be assisting with the investigation, as well as a member from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.