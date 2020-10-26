HALIFAX -- Two men have been charged with stunting after they were caught driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit in Bedford, N.S., within five minutes on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police first spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Dartmouth Road, headed towards Magazine Hill, around 2:10 p.m. Friday. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

About five minutes later, police spotted another car travelling at a high rate of speed on the same road, headed in the same direction. That vehicle was clocked at 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police charged and ticketed both drivers -- an 18-year-old Dartmouth man and a 50-year-old Halifax man -- for stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

Both men were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized and towed.

A stunting charge is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The fine for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.