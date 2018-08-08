

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing charges after police raided a medical marijuana dispensary in Dartmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police obtained a warrant and conducted a search at the Higher Living Wellness Centre on Wyse Road around 1:35 p.m.

Officers seized a quantity of cannabis resin, cannabis edibles and cannabis-derived products and arrested two employees at the scene.

Friends of the employees came out to show their support for the dispensary after the raid.

“Dispensaries are indispensable. It’s vital that patients need this medication, they need edibles,” says supporter Ben McCarthy. “Not everyone can smoke, not everyone can consume the various forms that are available.”

The 36-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They are due to appear in court at a later date.