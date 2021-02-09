HALIFAX -- Two men from Enfield, Nova Scotia have been charged with several child pornography offences.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Feb. 4, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a 35-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield after receiving a complaint.

Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga, 35, of Enfield, has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Interference

Making Child Pornography

Making an Agreement to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child

As a result of the investigation into Moraga, on Feb. 7, the ICE Unit arrested a 47-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax.

Peter Alan Moorhouse, 47, of Enfield, has been charged with the following offences:

Making Child Pornography

Making an Agreement to Commit a Sexual Offence Against a Child

Both men were remanded in custody and were released Monday on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 22.

Police believe Moorhouse is part of several community groups which may have given him access to youth. The RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims. Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact Enfield RCMP detachment at 902-883-7077.

The investigation is ongoing.