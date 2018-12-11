

CTV Atlantic





Two men have been arrested following an incident that prompted police to shut down a section of highway in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The RCMP released few details Tuesday morning, only saying that a section of Highway 101 had been shut down while they responded to an “unfolding situation.”

Police eventually issued a news release with details about the incident at 12:30 p.m.

They say a member of the Kings District RCMP conducted a traffic stop at exit 15 on Highway 101 near Berwick shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say there was an “interaction between the driver and the police officer" and a gun was fired. Police didn't say who fired the gun. The driver then fled into a wooded area nearby.

A 20-year-old male passenger who remained inside the vehicle was arrested without incident and held in custody.

The RCMP officer wasn’t injured and called for backup. The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and RCMP Air Services all responded to the scene.

Police shut down Highway 101 between exits 15 and 16 and contained the area as they searched for the suspect.

One area resident told CTV Atlantic she noticed police cars outside her window shortly after 5 a.m.

“I seen a couple cop cars with their spotlights on, no lights flashing, but just their spotlights on, shining in the fields,” said Cailey Bent.

“I got up and got my kids ready and took them to my mom’s. I called my husband later and he said that the cop came to the door and told him not to leave, don’t leave under any circumstances. He thought he heard a shot.”

The 26-year-old suspect was eventually located and arrested by police. During his arrest, police noticed the man was injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and will be held in custody pending an appearance in Kentville provincial court.

Police say Highway 101 will remain closed between exits 15 and 16 for most of the day while they gather evidence at the scene. Traffic is being rerouted.

The incident also prompted the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education to close Somerset and District Elementary School in Berwick for the day.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

SIRT confirms it is investigating the incident and has sent investigators to the scene.