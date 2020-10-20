HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged two men in connection with a robbery in Pennfield, N.B.

On Friday, at approximately 7 a.m., police responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted and robbed outside a home on Mealey Road.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later, police arrested two individuals without incident in connection with the robbery investigation.

Later that day, RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Mealey Road, where they seized a firearm and several different types of ammunition.

On Friday, 21-year-old Bronson Acquin-Mandisodza and 37-year-old Blair Sheldon Harris appeared in court via tele-remand and were each charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

They appeared in Saint John Provincial Court via video conference on Monday, and were charged with the following additional charges:

one count of confinement

one count of robbery

one count of pointing a firearm

one count of assault

one count of threats

They were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. on Friday, or who witnessed the incident, to call the St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.