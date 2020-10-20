Advertisement
Two men charged in Pennfield, N.B., robbery, assault
New Brunswick RCMP have charged two men in connection with a robbery in Pennfield, N.B.
On Friday, at approximately 7 a.m., police responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted and robbed outside a home on Mealey Road.
The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
A short time later, police arrested two individuals without incident in connection with the robbery investigation.
Later that day, RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Mealey Road, where they seized a firearm and several different types of ammunition.
On Friday, 21-year-old Bronson Acquin-Mandisodza and 37-year-old Blair Sheldon Harris appeared in court via tele-remand and were each charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
They appeared in Saint John Provincial Court via video conference on Monday, and were charged with the following additional charges:
- one count of confinement
- one count of robbery
- one count of pointing a firearm
- one count of assault
- one count of threats
They were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m. on Friday, or who witnessed the incident, to call the St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.