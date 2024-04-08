Two men facing firearm charges after incident in Rogersville: N.B. RCMP

Two men from Rogersville, N.B., are facing firearm charges following an incident in the community.

RCMP said they responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment complex on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

According to a news release, police arrested a 30-year-old man at the scene. A 21-year-old man was later arrested on route 126 in Rogersville.

Police said nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers said they executed a search warrant on Thursday in the apartment and seized ammunition.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Thibodeau appeared in Miramichi provincial court on April 4, and was charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

Thirty-year-old Mathieu LeBlanc also appeared in Miramichi provincial court on April 4, and was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

