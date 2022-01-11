Two men injured after fall at Dartmouth construction site: Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police says two men were taken to hospital following a workplace incident at a construction site in Dartmouth, N.S.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a construction site on Clarence Street.

According to police, two men, both 49 years old, fell from scaffolding at the site and were transported to hospital.

Police say one man is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. They did not provide an update on the other man.

“The Department of Labour has been notified and is also investigating the incident,” reads a release from Halifax Regional Police.