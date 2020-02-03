HALIFAX -- A shocking shooting in Toronto over the weekend has left a lot of broken hearts in the Halifax area.

Three people died when gunfire erupted at a party being hosted at an Airbnb condo.

Two of the three victims were from East Preston, leaving friends and family devastated.

Even in Canada's largest city, it was a crime shocked nearly everyone.

"We sleep with the window open, so he assumed at first it was fireworks," said one neighbour. "And then he heard a commotion in the hallway, and it just sounded like a lot of popping."

It was Friday night at a large condo building downtown, just before 10:30 local time.

When police arrived, two young men were already dead. A third was rushed to hospital, but he also died.

A fourth suffered serious injuries, but survived.

"I can also confirm that the shooting took place inside a condo unit and the adjacent hallway," said a spokesperson for the Toronto police department.

Names of the victims were released over the weekend.

They are 20-year-old Joshua Gibson-Skier and 21-year-old Jalen Colley. The third victim was 19-year-old Tyrone Noseworthy of Toronto.

Toronto police say they'd been living in Brampton.

Quentrel Provo knew both victims, especially when they were younger.

"You know, Jalen just celebrated his birthday," Provo said.

The waste of it all is too difficult to comprehend for the founder of Stop the Violence in Halifax.

"It doesn't matter where you're at, it doesn't have a gender preference," Provo said. "You get away, and they still lose their lives, you know what I mean?"

Provo says his heart is with the families, and he's praying for the other victims.

But speaking from experience, he knows loved ones will never truly get over the loss.

"You know, 21 and 20, and they're gone," Provo said. "I'm sick and tired of hearing 'gone too soon,' 'rest in peace,' and 'the good die young.' No one's supposed to die young."

On Monday, police told CTV News the investigation is challenging.

"Due to its complexity, which includes but is not limited to ballistics and forensics testing, video reviews, and witness accounts, we expect to be able to provide an update in the coming weeks," said a Toronto police spokesman.

"It's crazy, you know, that you can't outrun this epidemic called violence," Provo said.

It's a sentiment doubtless shared by heartbroken families in East Preston.

One family member said they're far too devastated to even think about speaking to the media.

Toronto police say they have determined two of the victims were murdered, the third death is still under investigation with autopsy results expected this week.

Over the weekend, they had indicated they believed the shooter was among the dead.