HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP says two men from Moncton, N.B. have been arrested after police seized a "significant quantity" of crystal methamphetamine in relation to an ongoing drug investigation in the city.

On Thursday around 11:10 a.m., members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team and the RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a home on Cedar Street in Moncton.

According to police, officers seized quantities of crystal methamphetamine and money during the search.

RCMP say they arrested a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Moncton, in connection to the investigation.

The 35-year-old remains in police custody on an unrelated matter. The 36-year-old man was later released pending a court appearance in August.

Anyone who has information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.