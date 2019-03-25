

CTV Atlantic





As the days grow longer and warmer, they're also growing numbered for two homeless shelters in Moncton.

The out-of-the-cold shelters were opened as a temporary measure, to help the homeless through the winter, but they'll close next week and that has some people wondering where they will go come April 1.

“It's kind of a scary feeling in a way,” said Tim Horsman.

The Humanity Project will no longer serve as a shelter, but will serve meals to the homeless.

The out-of-the-cold shelter that opened for the winter will be closed for good.

“That leaves me an option of going to the other shelters or back out on the street where I’m laying down wherever I can lay my head,” Horsman said.

Horsman has used the temporary shelter as a stepping stone to kick a drug addiction.

Stewart Leonard was able to turn his life around in just a few months.

“I went down to the mall, found a job and I was working that day,” Leonard said. “And then I found a room the next week. I’m still in said room. If I didn’t have the support of the people here, it wouldn't have happened so quickly.”

Joshua Murray has also come a long way.

“I was sleeping in the field over there, storage units, everything,” said Murray.

He now has his own apartment. He says all it took was proper use of the resources offered at the shelter.

But there are still many who don't have anywhere to go.

“They have nothing set up for us,” said Ed Aucoin. “So, we're basically looking at the cold.”

Many of the people who use the out-of-the-cold shelter aren’t sure where they will go, on April 1.

“Whatever place is going to be open,” said Aucoin. “And wherever we have to take it from there.”

Lisa Ryan of the YMCA Reconnect program says there are both short-term and long-term plans in the works.

“Part of the short-term plan is expanding the beds at the two existing shelters,” said Ryan.

The long-term plan is to make sure access to housing is done at a faster pace and that support is available for those fighting addictions.

But with time ticking down to the shelters closing, there are several unanswered questions and many left wondering what's next.

The reason these shelters cannot stay open is because the city does not have enough money to fund them on their own. A spokesperson from the city said they are frustrated but cannot do it alone and that until the province chips in, not much else can be done for the time being.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.