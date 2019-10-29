Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomed two baby jaguars in August and the pair has started exploring the world outside of their den.

The fuzzy siblings eat, sleep, play, and attract plenty of attention.

The newest additions to the zoo have been drawing quite the crowd recently.

The brothers were born on Aug. 22, but have only been big enough to explore their outdoor enclosure for the last five days.

"It's quite common for them to have two cubs, usually it's one or two," said vet tech Gabrielle Jacob. "Very rarely can they have three or four."

Jacob has been working with the cubs since they were born. She says this is the first litter for the mother, who is named BJ, but the new mama has taken to the role with ease.

"Within four hours, I think, she had them both, so it was a nice quick delivery, no complications," Jacob said.

The second-born cub was initially having a tough time gaining weight, so the zoo had to step in and help with feedings.

"We'd take him out, give him his bottle, then as soon as he was done his bottle, back with mom," Jacob said.

Students visiting on a field trip from Bouctouche were excited to see the new cubs.

"I was over there and they said there are some babies!" said Sylvain Maillet. "I heard them, so I ran here and I saw the babies. It was so cute. They were fighting."

Bernard Gallant has been helping raise animals at the zoo for more than two decades. He says these fuzzy littermates have been adventurous since day one.

"Sometimes, you'll see them try to climb the rocks, and even where their door is, it's a little bit of a hill to climb," Gallant said. "They'll just figure out a way of grabbing hold, and up they go."

Until of course, they get tuckered out.

"Every 10, 15, 20 minutes or so, they go in for a rest, and then after 10 minutes or so, they're coming back out to play," Gallant said.

The boys, who will grow to be almost 300 pounds each, will be sent to different zoos when they're about nine months old.

"They don't get to stay here just because the father wouldn't allow it," Jacob said. "That's his female and even though they are technically his sons, that's his female and he would not want them near her. He's very protective."

The zoo says they'll be asking for the public's help to name these bashful brothers later next week.