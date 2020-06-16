HALIFAX -- Two more health-care workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are among New Brunswick's three new cases of COVID-19.

One person is in their 20s and the other two people are in their 50s. The person who is not a health-care worker is a close contact of a previous case, New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release.

"As we navigate through the pandemic, we will need to continue to learn from our experience, adapt, and prepare as best we can for what is next," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "With each challenge we overcome we are building resilience as individuals, as communities, and as a province."

The three new cases increase the overall total to 163, but 131 of them have recovered, including 11 related to the recent outbreak in the Campbellton region. There are 30 active cases and there have been two deaths.

Of the active cases, four people are in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, New Brunswick Public Health has conducted 37,843 tests.

In other news, the provincial public health department reminded operators of day and overnight camps that they need to prepare an operational plan to show how they will respect pandemic guidelines before they can reopen.

"Day and overnight camps do not need to be inspected before opening, but they must have an operational plan that can be provided to officials," the province said in a news release.

To learn more about preparing such a plan, operators can refer to the province's guidance document.

"The goal is to create a safe and healthy environment for staff and children by making the necessary adjustments to help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19," the province said in its news release.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.