Two motorcyclists clocked at 173 km/h after speeding by police car: N.S. RCMP

Two motorcyclists from Quebec have been charged with stunting after they reportedly sped by a police car on a Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP says an officer was patrolling Highway 101 near Lequille, N.S., around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed the two motorcycles approaching from behind.

Police say the motorcyclists quickly closed in on the cruiser and then passed it at a high rate of speed.

The police officer clocked the motorcycles at a speed of 173 kilometres per hour.

The officer pulled the bikes over and charged each driver -- a man and woman from Quebec -- with stunting.

Stunting carries a fine of $2,422.40 in Nova Scotia.