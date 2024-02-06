Two N.S. women charged with possession of drugs for trafficking

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two people with drug offences after searching a home in New Minas.

    On Jan. 26, RCMP and the Kentville Police Service searched a home on Highland Court with a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation which began earlier this year, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police arrested two women inside the home and seized cocaine, mushrooms, scales, cellphones and ammunition, the release says.

    Police have charged April Schofield, 34, from New Minas and Amanda Cleveland, 41, from Kentville with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The women were released and are scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

