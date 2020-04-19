HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the province's death toll to nine.

Both deaths occured at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "I want to assure everyone, but particularly those who live and work at Northwood, that the health-care system has mobilized to help you through this."

This comes a day after the province announced that three Northwood residents died on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Sunday at 3 p.m.

26 NEW CASES

The province is also reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the province's total to 675.

The province says 200 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 856 tests on Saturday and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 21,120 negative test results and 675 positive results.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

MORE CASES AT NORTHWOOD LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY

Twenty-one more residents and nine more staff members at a long-term care facility in Halifax have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 80 residents and 35 staff members at Northwood’s Halifax campus have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on their website Saturday.

A total of five Northwood residents have now died of COVID-19 -- more than half of the nine deaths across the province.

There have also been four home-care workers and two health services staff from Northwood who have tested positive. Those numbers have not increased since April 12, but Northwood says they are currently testing additional Health Services staff for potential COVID-19 exposure, and those workers are now off work.

As of April 19, the province was reporting eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 93 residents and 54 staff.

WHERE ARE THE CASES LOCATED?

Health officials say there are cases across the province. More information about the breakdown of cases is available in an online map.

The map breaks the cases down according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing was conducted, not necessarily where the individuals live.

All 26 of Nova Scotia's new cases on Sunday were confirmed in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Western zone: 49 cases

Central zone: 545 cases

Northern zone: 36 cases

Eastern zone: 45 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

The province has also recently expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of the province is also required to self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a developing story; more to come.