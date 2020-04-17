HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting the province's fourth death related to COVID-19, as well as 27 new cases.

The province says that a woman in her 80s in Cape Breton died on Friday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

"It's with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease."

Nova Scotia is also reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the province's total to 606.

The province says 177 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a news conference at 3:00 p.m. Atlantic. You can watch it live on this page.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 966 tests on Thursday and is operating 24-hours.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Five of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Four Nova Scotians have now died from complications due to the virus, including a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 80s.

To date, Nova Scotia has 19,506 negative test results and 606 positive results.

As of April 16, there were eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 55 residents and 43 staff.

Where are the cases located?

Health officials say there are cases across the province. More information about the breakdown of cases is available in an online map.

The map breaks the cases down according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing was conducted, not necessarily where the individuals live.

The central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-five of Nova Scotia’s 27 new cases on Friday were confirmed in the central zone.

The northern zone saw one new case, as did the eastern zone. The western zone saw no new cases.

Western zone: 48 cases

Central zone: 478 cases

Northern zone: 36 cases

Eastern zone: 44 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

The province has also recently expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of the province is also required to self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a developing story; more to come.