HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the province's total deaths to seven.

The three deaths all occurred at Halifax's Northwood long-term care home on Friday. There is no more information at this time regarding the residents.

"My greatest fear was that this virus would make its way into our long-term care homes," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "I was so sad to learn of this devastating loss of life. We are working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect your loved ones."

Nova Scotia will not be holding a news conference on Saturday, but the province says McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Sunday at 3 p.m.

43 new cases, matches single day high

The province is also reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, matching the previous one-day highest total, and bringing the province's total to 649.

The 43 new cases match the province's largest single-day total. Monday's total was also 43 new cases.

The province says 184 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 1,310 tests on Friday and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 20,312 negative test results and 649 positive results.

Eleven people are currently in hospital. Five of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

More cases at Northwood long-term care facility

Nine more residents and seven more staff members at a long-term care facility in Halifax have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 51 residents and 33 staff members at Northwood’s Halifax campus have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on their website Friday.

There have also been four home care workers and two health services staff from Northwood who have tested positive. Those numbers have not increased since April 12, but Northwood says they are currently testing additional Health Services staff for potential COVID-19 exposure, and those workers are now off work.

As of April 18, the province was reporting eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 67 residents and 48 staff.

Fourth death reported Friday

On Friday, Nova Scotia reported the province's fourth death related to COVID-19.

The province says that a woman in her 80s in Cape Breton died on Friday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

"It's with great sadness that I have to tell you that another Nova Scotia family is now grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "As I offer them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we must all continue to work together to fight this terrible disease."

As of Friday, four Nova Scotians had died from complications due to the virus, including a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 80s. All four had underlying health issues. The ages and health status of the three residents of Northwood long-term care who died on Friday in Halifax have not been released.

State of Emergency extended

The province has also extended the state of emergency for another two weeks, until Sunday, May 3.

According to a release issued Friday afternoon, N.S. cabinet met Thursday, April 16 by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor to extend the state of emergency that was first declared on March 22.

Where are the cases located?

Health officials say there are cases across the province. More information about the breakdown of cases is available in an online map.

The map breaks the cases down according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing was conducted, not necessarily where the individuals live.

The central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

41 of Nova Scotia’s 43 new cases on Saturday were confirmed in the central zone.

The eastern zone saw one new case, as did the western zone. The northern zone saw no new cases.

Western zone: 49 cases

Central zone: 519 cases

Northern zone: 36 cases

Eastern zone: 45 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

The province has also recently expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of the province is also required to self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a developing story; more to come.