Cannabis may be legal in Canada, but it seems to be breaking the law of supply and demand. In the past 24 hours, two NSLC cannabis outlets have had to close early because they've run out of stock.

Many customers who are disappointed and some critics who aren't surprised

The NSLC cannabis store on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax has been a busy spot since Wednesday. Friday at 4 p.m., it had to close, due to lack of product.

“It's all out today,” said customer Christopher Davis.“I've never had that problem with my regular guy.”

It's not the only store.

The NSLC cannabis location in Lower Sackville closed an hour early Thursday night for the same reason.

It was supposed to reopen by noon Friday.

“I went to go in and it was closed,” said customer Donald MacDonald, who was there at noon. “It's not open for another hour.”

The delay was caused by getting product that was delivered Friday morning ready for sale.

“I figure they should've had this all lined up ahead of time, but they can only do what they can do,” MacDonald said.

The NSLC says stores receive shipments every day, but shortages are expected to continue for a while.

It sold out of cannabis oils and gel capsules yesterday for all locations.

“The shortages that we're experiencing across the province are with the small packages and the pre-rolls,” said NSLC spokespersonBeverley Ware.“They tend to be the popular items, as opposed to particular strains of product.”

In New Brunswick, there is a similar situation. Although Cannabis NB says nothing is completely sold out province-wide, certain items have run out at certain stores.

“This is exactly what we expected to have take place,” said dispensary owner Heidi Chartrand.

The lack of product has Chartrand wishing she was allowed to sell cannabis, but she can't anymore, after her shop was raided by police this summer.

A medical marijuana user herself, she doesn't think the government-run stores can offer what consumers really need.

“If the licensed producers already couldn't supply enough to keep the medical community fed, then how did they ever think they were going to supply the legal market?” Chartrand said.

The NSLC says there is more selection online.

“And we do have the first orders that were placed online, those first orders have been delivered to customers, they've received them,” Ware said.

Some consumers prefer the government model, and the new reality, even with shortages.

“I like this better,” said Richard David Surette. “I don't feel like a criminal anymore, and that's a good thing.”

Lineups have lessened since Wednesday, but that could change on the first full weekend of cannabis legalization – as long as stores are open.

For Maritimers who want their marijuana by mail, there's also concern about a potential Canada Post strike on Monday.

But the NSLC says it has a backup plan - and has another courier company on standby to deliver pot to people - using the same process of requiring ID to verify age upon delivery.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.