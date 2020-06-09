HALIFAX -- Two people -- one of them with serious injuries -- are in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Bedford, N.S., Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of the Bedford Highway and Convoy Run before 10 p.m.

A 54-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 48-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is 35 years old. There is no word at this time whether the driver will face charges in connection with the collision.

Traffic was diverted for 90 minutes Monday evening as the Bedford Highway remained closed between Lindsay Hill and High Street. It has since reopened.

Police say the collision is under investigation. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.