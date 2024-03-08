Two people charged with drug offences in Mahone Bay, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP has two men in custody after a traffic stop led to drug charges and the seizure of cocaine.
In a Friday news release, police say they completed a targeted traffic stop on a silver Dodge Caravan on the corner of Highway 3 and Main Street in Mahone Bay, N.S., early Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Police arrested 39-year-old Colan Foster Lohnes, and 35-year-old Kirk John Bishop, who were the only two occupants of the vehicle, before finding and seizing cocaine and “sensory irritant.”
The two have been charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- failure to comply with undertaking
Both men appeared in court in Bridgewater on Thursday and were remanded into custody.
Bishop will appear in court on Friday, while Lohnes is set to return to court on March 27.
The investigation is still ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to resume funding to UNRWA and participate in airdrops of aid into Gaza
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
BREAKING No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Melting adapters, kids' clothes with choking risk: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Trump tightens grip on U.S. Republican Party as daughter-in-law takes key post
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide unit investigating after human remains found at site of house fire in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating after human remains were found at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
-
What is a NOSI and how do I know if one was placed on my home?
Now that the Ontario government has announced its plans to do away with Notices of Security Interest, some residents may be scratching their heads as to what exactly a NOSI is and if their home is affected.
-
Joey Votto agrees to non-roster invite with hometown Blue Jays
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
-
Mother charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter has bail hearing delayed
A mother charged with aggravated assault after her infant daughter suffered a potentially life-altering injury will have to wait another week to find out if she’ll be released on bail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
-
-
Edmonton condo used as drug stash in Edmonton deemed uninhabitable
Two homes, a condo and several vehicles in southwest Edmonton were searched by police as part of a drug-trafficking investigation in February.
Montreal
-
More than 20,000 Concordia, McGill university students set to strike over tuition increases
More than 20,000 students at McGill and Concordia universities are set to strike for a week on Monday to protest the Quebec government's tuition hikes for out-of-province and international students.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal Canadiens trade Jake Allen to New Jersey Devils
The Montreal Canadiens have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils.
-
Here's what to know about Montreal's International Women's Day march
An open letter and march in the heart of downtown Montreal are among the calls to action from groups marking International Women's Day on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
-
How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
When devastating or tragic news breaks, like the mass killing of a mother, four young children, and their family friend in Ottawa, many parents of young children might have questions about how best to explain what happened.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an Ottawa apartment in February
Newly released statistics from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium was $2,222 last month, up from $2,219 in January.
London
-
OPP on scene of fatal crash in Lambton County
No information has been released in terms of how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or any other possible injuries.
-
Nearly $45K in illicit drugs seized during police investigation
A 24-year-old Londoner is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized nearly $45,000 worth of drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
-
'So many incredible women': LAWC holds annual breakfast fundraiser for International Women’s Day
More than 700 people were up early Friday morning to support the London's Abused Women's Centre at the 24th annual Women's Breakfast Fundraiser.
Barrie
-
Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account
Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.
-
Police seek woman accused of stealing from senior while grocery shopping
Police released images of a woman they hope to identify after a theft at a grocery store in Barrie.
-
Brian Orser Arena in Orillia to temporarily close for 'much-needed' renovations
The Brian Orser Arena in Orillia is expected to close for an extended period to undergo "much-needed" renovations, which will add 20 to 25 years to its life.
Northern Ontario
-
'We heard several gunshots’: Witnesses near Latchford shocked at violent scene
A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometres north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.
-
SIU called in as one suspect dies near Latchford, Ont., a second arrested
One suspect has died and a second is in custody following an incident near Latchford, Ont., Thursday evening,
-
Sudbury appoints two former candidates to replace late city councillors
Rather than holding a mid-term byelection, city council in Greater Sudbury has appointed two people to fill vacancies in Wards 2 and 3.
Kitchener
-
Southwestern Ontario expected to get ‘significant’ rainfall
Get out your umbrellas! Southwestern Ontario could see “significant” rainfall starting Friday and into Saturday.
-
What to do with your kids over March break
Looking for something fun to do with the kids over March break? We take a look at some of the camps, programs and special events happening next week.
-
Driver charged after one person airlifted to hospital following crash on Highway 8
A collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car may have been the result of a road rage incident, say OPP.
Windsor
-
$90,000 in fentanyl seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $90,000 in fentanyl.
-
'We don’t want to see landfills located near any river': environmental group backs Dresden’s fight against landfill proposal
The Environmental Defence (ED) is asking Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) to reject the applications of York1 Environmental Waste Solutions.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams April carbon tax hike, warns it could cost feds election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to cancel or put a hold on the carbon tax ahead of a planned increase, warning that if they don’t, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could get annihilated in the next election.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers’ perception of downtown safety on the decline: survey
A new survey finds the public’s overall perception of the Winnipeg Police Service continues to be on the decline, and fewer folks are feeling safe downtown, regardless of gender.
-
Manitoba government urged to keep promise to search of landfill for women's remains
The families of two slain First Nations women are continuing to press the Manitoba government to search a landfill for their remains.
-
Jets acquiring Toffoli from Devils
The Jets announced on Friday the acquisition of forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. In return, the Jets handed over a second-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2024. New Jersey will also be retaining 50 per cent of Toffoli’s remaining salary.
Saskatoon
-
-
Saskatoon police looking for suspect after woman found with ‘knife wound to her face’
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect after a 35-year-old woman was found injured following an alleged assault.
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
Regina
-
-
Moose Jaw to host 2025 World Men's Curling Championship
Moose Jaw will be the host city for the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship.
-
Regina's Brandt Centre experiences mechanical issues for second time in 2 days during Brier
For the second time in two days mechanical issues at the Brandt Centre caused a disturbance at the Brier in Regina.
Kelowna
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
-
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
Vancouver
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
-
Vancouver officer may have committed offence related to use of force, police watchdog says
Nearly three years after an incident led to a man being injured while in Vancouver police custody, the provincial oversight office has filed a report for charges to be considered.
-
Mounties seize 27 tonnes of illegal cigarettes in B.C. busts valued at $24M
Federal investigators have seized 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes in British Columbia, the culmination of a yearlong enforcement program targeting organized crime, the Mounties announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize 27 tonnes of illegal cigarettes in B.C. busts valued at $24M
Federal investigators have seized 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes in British Columbia, the culmination of a yearlong enforcement program targeting organized crime, the Mounties announced Friday.
-
Leaked map suggests B.C. has approved less than half of proposed old-growth deferrals
A report from the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says a leaked map suggests the province has approved a pause for logging in less than half of the old-growth forests identified as being at risk of permanent biodiversity loss.
-
Unauthorized health products seized from store in Richmond, B.C.
Health Canada has seized a number of unauthorized health products from a store in Richmond, B.C., that it says "may pose serious health risks" to users.