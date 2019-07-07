

CTV Atlantic





Two people have been displaced from their home in Prince Edward Island following an early morning fire near Charlottetown.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on East Royalty Road in P.E.I. around 6:30 a.m.

The owners of the bungalow had just left the home when the fire broke out.

Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to the couple.

Nobody was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.