    • Two people facing charges after police shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries in N.B.

    Some of the cannabis products that were seized, as well as the ATM. (New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety) Some of the cannabis products that were seized, as well as the ATM. (New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety)
    Police in Fredericton have arrested two people and seized a large amount of cannabis and other products after shutting down two illegal dispensaries around the province.

    Police say they executed a search warrant on Cloud Nine Vape, formerly known as Isla’s Emporium, on Germain Street in Saint John on March 6.

    At the shop, police arrested a 37-year-old man. The man faces two charges under the federal Cannabis Act, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

    As a result of the search warrant, police seized:

    •  1.5 kilograms of dried cannabis
    •  211 grams of hashish
    •  21 vape pens containing THC
    •  66 flavoured nicotine vape pens
    •  42 cannabis edibles
    •  17 distillate cartridges
    •  13 jars and 24 packs of cannabis shatter
    •  two cell phones
    •  two scales
    •  $345 in cash

    Police also executed a search warrant at the Hydrostop on Baig Boulevard in Moncton on Friday.

    A 41-year-old woman from Moncton was arrested as a result of the search warrant. She faces one charge under the Cannabis Act, and was released to appear in court at a later date.

    At the Hydrostop, police seized:

    •  2.4 kilograms of dried cannabis
    •  52.6 grams of hashish
    •  206 cannabis edibles
    •  50 packs of cannabis resin/shatter
    •  39 THC/CBD bath salts and soaps
    •  37 cannabis vapes
    •  13 THC/CBD oils
    •  three packs of cannabis seeds
    •  131 cannabis joints
    •  four packs of contraband cigarettes
    •  one ATM
    •  $1,119 in cash

    Police say they have investigated and shut down a total of 23 illegal cannabis dispensaries across the province this fiscal year.

    “New Brunswickers are reminded that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis, not just for those who sell and distribute it,” read the release.

    “Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick.”

