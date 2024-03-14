Two people facing charges after police shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries in N.B.

Police in Fredericton have arrested two people and seized a large amount of cannabis and other products after shutting down two illegal dispensaries around the province.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Cloud Nine Vape, formerly known as Isla’s Emporium, on Germain Street in Saint John on March 6.

At the shop, police arrested a 37-year-old man. The man faces two charges under the federal Cannabis Act, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized:

1.5 kilograms of dried cannabis

211 grams of hashish

21 vape pens containing THC

66 flavoured nicotine vape pens

42 cannabis edibles

17 distillate cartridges

13 jars and 24 packs of cannabis shatter

two cell phones

two scales

$345 in cash

Police also executed a search warrant at the Hydrostop on Baig Boulevard in Moncton on Friday.

A 41-year-old woman from Moncton was arrested as a result of the search warrant. She faces one charge under the Cannabis Act, and was released to appear in court at a later date.

At the Hydrostop, police seized:

2.4 kilograms of dried cannabis

52.6 grams of hashish

206 cannabis edibles

50 packs of cannabis resin/shatter

39 THC/CBD bath salts and soaps

37 cannabis vapes

13 THC/CBD oils

three packs of cannabis seeds

131 cannabis joints

four packs of contraband cigarettes

one ATM

$1,119 in cash

Police say they have investigated and shut down a total of 23 illegal cannabis dispensaries across the province this fiscal year.

“New Brunswickers are reminded that there are also penalties for those who purchase and possess illegal cannabis, not just for those who sell and distribute it,” read the release.

“Cannabis NB and approved private retail partners are the only legal retailers of cannabis products in New Brunswick.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.