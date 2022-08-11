Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons

Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a picnic table in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B.

The Oromocto Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Gateway Drive shortly after 10 a.m.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Scott Rowe says fire responders found two adults under an SUV, including one person who was trapped.

“Crews simultaneously worked on removing the trapped individual … with the assistance of Ambulance New Brunswick personnel and bystanders, including some off-duty firefighters,” said Rowe.

“We raised the vehicle, we were able to extricate the trapped individual and two patients were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.”

RCMP Sgt. Jean Francois Martel confirmed to CTV News that two people suffered injuries, and while not believed to be life-threatening, one person has serious injuries.

No one was arrested on scene, but the vehicle has been seized.

Alcohol or speed is not believed to be a factor. Martel says the vehicle could have had a mechanical failure, although it’s too early in the investigation to determine exactly what happened.

Rowe says he’s thankful for the help of the bystanders and off-duty firefighters, who helped to make a successful rescue.