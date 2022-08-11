Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons

Two people were injured and taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a picnic table outside this Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B., on Aug. 11, 2022. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic) Two people were injured and taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a picnic table outside this Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B., on Aug. 11, 2022. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island