Two youths face charges of conspiracy to commit murder: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.

Police responded to a report of threats at the Eastern Passage Education Centre around noon on Feb. 7.

RCMP officers learned that two youths had made threats on social media to harm specific youths at the school,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

The RCMP worked with the school to gather information for the investigation, which included the seizure of cell phones. Police say it was determined that same day that the two youths involved did not have access to firearms, other weapons, or the school.

Search warrants were executed at two homes linked to the youths on Feb. 8. Police say officers located and seized multiple mobile and electronic devices during the searches.

The two youths, who were accompanied by their parents, were arrested at the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment on Tuesday. They were both released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in youth court on Feb. 22 to face charges of uttering threats and conspiracy to commit murder.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be disclosed to protect the identity of the victims and the two youths who were arrested.

