Two P.E.I. people charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl seized from vehicle travelling over Confederation Bridge

Two people from Summerside, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking after police say fentanyl was seized from a vehicle travelling over the Confederation Bridge Tuesday morning.

A news release from the RCMP says officers made a targeted traffic stop of a vehicle heading towards the island just after 2 a.m.

Police say three people were arrested, two of whom were charged. Approximately 15 grams of fentanyl was also seized.

Courtney Fogarty, 31, and Graydon Hearn, 25, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The release from police says fentanyl is often sold by the one-tenth of a gram, meaning this seizure represents approximately 150 potential uses.

"Fentanyl poses a particular danger to Islanders, the Prince District JFO are working hard to stop the flow of illegal drugs to PEI including drugs coming in by the Confederation Bridge," says Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the P.E.I. RCMP in the release.

