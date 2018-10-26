

CTV Atlantic





U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Nova Scotia men Friday afternoon following an incident at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing between New Brunswick and Maine.

Police say the incident started at around 10:15 a.m. Friday when New Brunswick Mounties responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings.

“Two men inside the vehicle were refusing to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials or police,” New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “At approximately 4:20 p.m., the vehicle proceeded towards the U.S. port of entry.”

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man from Halifax and a 22-year-old man from Sackville, N.S. Both men were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the vehicle was seized.

Traffic on both sides of the border was disrupted during the incident.

See tweets below for a chronology of how the incident developed.

This was the scene at the #Woodstock #Houlton border earlier (an incident with a suspicious vehicle). Two men have been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More at 6pm @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bnrPzABFWM — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018

An incident at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing involving a suspicious vehicle has been resolved. Two men have been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Follow @CanBorderATL for info on when traffic flow resumes. A news release from @rcmpnb is forthcoming. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018

Though RCMP secured the area around #Woodstock #Houlton border, we could hear a male voice yelling loudly and dog barks coming from the area. (Police dog spotted earlier) @CTVAtlantic — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018

I spoke to a local businessman whose office has a clear view of the #Woodstock #Houlton border. Police/RCMP told them no shipments or vehicles were allowed to cross until further notice. @CTVAtlantic — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018

The area around #Woodstock #Houlton border crossing has been secured. RCMP has instructed that people stay inside their homes/businesses. @CTVAtlantic — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018

The RCMP remains at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing for an incident involving a suspicious vehicle. The situation is ongoing. Motorists should continue to take an alternate route. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and Twitter feed @rcmpnb — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018