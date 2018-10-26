U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Nova Scotia men Friday afternoon following an incident at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing between New Brunswick and Maine.

Police say the incident started at around 10:15 a.m. Friday when New Brunswick Mounties responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings.

“Two men inside the vehicle were refusing to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials or police,” New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “At approximately 4:20 p.m., the vehicle proceeded towards the U.S. port of entry.”

Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man from Halifax and a 22-year-old man from Sackville, N.S. Both men were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the vehicle was seized.

Traffic on both sides of the border was disrupted during the incident.

See tweets below for a chronology of how the incident developed.

 

 

 

 