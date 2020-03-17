HALIFAX -- Horizon Health and the University of New Brunswick are urging students and staff to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

The directive comes after confirmation that two of the province’s presumptive cases of COVID-19 are individuals connected to UNB’s Fredericton campus.

UNB says both individuals are being closely monitored and the cases are directly connected to the first travel-related case in New Brunswick.

All members of the UNB community are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms like headache, congestion, achiness, fever, cough and difficulty breathing for the next two weeks. Anyone who experiences symptoms should self-isolate – stay home from work and school and away from other people. Those with a fever and cough should call 811 before seeking medical attention and note their association with UNB.

As of Monday afternoon, there were five presumptive cases and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The first confirmed case in the province is a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently travelled to France.

The other cases involve two men and a woman between the ages of 50 and 60, and two men between the ages of 20 and 30. They are all connected to the first case.

UNB hasn’t said which of those cases are connected to the Fredericton campus, but it does say the cases are connected to the woman who travelled to France and has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says it is working with and taking direction from New Brunswick Public Health, which will identify and notify individuals who have been in close contact with the two presumptive cases.

UNB has suspended all in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year. Classes and labs will be delivered using alternative methods. Residences remain open.