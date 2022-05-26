Unique optical phenomena puts on colourful show in Maritime sky

Like a rainbow turned to run parallel to the horizon, circumhorizontal arcs made an appearance in parts of the Maritimes on Thursday.

The unique optical phenomena is part of the halo family of effects.

The arcs are created by the refraction of sunlight by tiny ice crystals that comprise very high cloud in the atmosphere.

Great conditions for that in the region Thursday, as high cloud is spilling in off a series of low-pressure systems and weather fronts to our west.

Here are a few of the pictures sent to me that shows Thursday's circumhorizontal arcs.

Photo taken by Barbara MacKinnon in Ben Eoin N.S.

Photo taken by Natalie Boyles in Big Pond N.S.

Photo taken and submitted by Lori Mason.

Photo taken by Willie Currie in Glace Bay N.S.