Advertisement
Universite Sainte-Anne expels student who failed to self-isolate after arriving in N.S.
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 7:35PM ADT
In a news release, the university says its disciplinary committee found the student failed to respect public health orders and also violated the university's COVID-19 code of conduct. (COURTESY UNIVERSITE SAINTE-ANNE)
HALIFAX -- A student from Universite Sainte-Anne who tested positive for COVID-19 has been expelled for failing to self-isolate upon arriving in Nova Scotia.
In a news release, the university says its disciplinary committee found the student failed to respect public health orders and also violated the university's COVID-19 code of conduct.
The student must finish their period of self-isolation before they can leave.