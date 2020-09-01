HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says a university student who tested positive for COVID-19 did not "properly self-isolate" when they arrived in the province.

The province first announced the new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The case involves a student who attends Université Sainte-Anne in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s western zone.

The government said Tuesday that the student, who came to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada, did not properly self-isolate, but did not elaborate on what that means.

Public health is working to identify close contacts.

"The positive and probable cases we announced yesterday are the reason we have a testing strategy in place for post-secondary students. It's helping us detect and manage cases early," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

"The testing strategy does not replace the need to follow other public health measures. The combination of testing, self-isolating and digital check-ins will help to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff, and their neighbouring communities."

Under the Health Protection Act, anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days. Those who fail to do so can be slapped with a fine of $1,000.

Last week, a St. Francis Xavier University student from outside the Atlantic region was fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate after Antigonish RCMP received a complaint.

It isn’t clear at this time whether the student who attends Université Sainte-Anne will be fined.

In addition to self-isolating, all post-secondary students entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada will be tested for COVID-19 three times during their 14-day isolation period.

NO NEW COVID-19 CASES

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more case is considered resolved, leaving six active cases in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 767 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,211 negative test results.

There are 1,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,014 cases are now considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving six active cases in the province.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 6.