HALIFAX -- Universities and community colleges say a reduction in tuition cost is not something they are willing to consider.

After many post-secondary institutions announced they will be turning to online courses this summer and fall, some students asked for a reduction in tuition fees since they won't be learning in a traditional classroom or lab setting.

Bryn De Chastelain is the Saint Mary's University Students' Association president and has some questions .surrounding tuition and fees.

"Are we going to our students to pay for lab fees if you're not going to be able to access labs?" De Chastelain said. "I think it's important for institutions to take a hard look at the fees that students are going to be paying in the fall so they can communicate the value the students are put into the payments."

In a statement, Saint Mary's University said they were adjusting some fees to provide financial relief for students, but they also said the university has no plans to adjust tuition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the university said: "Saint Mary's has reviewed and adjusted several fees to provide financial relief for students and to address services that are not available to students with campus restrictions. Saint Mary's University has no plans to adjust tuition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

That does not mean the issue is going away.

A Dalhousie student has started a petition calling for a reduction in international tuition fees and the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) is calling for lower tuitions across the country.

"It is important to move in that direction and to work collectively with government to ensure that there is a significant reduction in tuition fees this fall," said Sofia Descalzi, the chairperson of the CFS.

The University of King's College president says maintaining a high standard of education is his top priority.

"We are entirely focused on making a high-quality, the way we see it here: a King's standard of education," said Bill Lahey, the University of King's College president.

But he says to meet that standard it will take a lot of work and expensive resources.

"That in the short term is actually increasing the cost of delivering our courses online, not reducing the cost," Lahey said.

At Nova Scotia Community Colleges, tuition fees are much lower.

Ed McHugh says his business students are adapting to a new way of learning, but he says teaching and learning the trades and technologies will likely require a major adjustment for students and instructors.

"Sure they can do some things online, but at some point, there has to be some face-to-face quality assurance work done to make sure the students I'm getting this properly done," McHugh said.