HALIFAX -- A university student in Wolfville, N.S. has been fined for violating the Emergency Management Act.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Kings District RCMP received a complaint of a large group of students gathered at a residence on Bay Street.

When police arrived, they found more than 75 people in the home.

Officers dispersed everyone at the party and served the main resident of the home with a summary offence ticket for failing to comply to direction, order or requirement.

The violation carries a fine of $697.50.

The RCMP is reminding the public, including university students, of the importance of following all public health orders, provincial legislation, and town bylaws.