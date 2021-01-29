ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new COVID-19 infections on Friday, including one that is connected to a cluster of cases whose origin hasn't been identified.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters that the cluster of five cases, four of which have been previously reported, is located in the eastern part of the province.

She says those five cases -- involving five people who are close contacts of one another -- are concerning because officials cannot identify the source of infection, which she said can be a sign of community spread.

Fitzgerald says another infection reported today is connected to a previously reported case involving the crew of an interprovincial ferry.

This is the third case tied to Marine Atlantic's MV Blue Puttees, which travels between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

The other two cases reported today are travel related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.