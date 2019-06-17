

CTV Atlantic





A year after volunteers poured time and money into revamping a baseball field in Cole Harbour, N.S., vandals have un-done all that hard work.

“To have someone come in and destroy that, hurts, because this is our community, this is why we built it, for the kids,” said Jamie Aalders of the Cole Harbour Minor Baseball Association.

The ball field is located next to Astral Drive Junior High.

Sometime over the weekend, Aalders noticed that the gates were broken.

“It's pretty clear that they pushed the gate further then it should be going and it broke a lot of the metal brackets and it actually snapped the metal brackets that actually attached the gate to the main fence,” Aalders aid. “If it was one gate, one fence, I'd get it, but all four were done the same way.”

Aalders believes whoever caused the damaged used quite a bit of force. The gate near the home bench is bent and the pole, sticking in the ground.

“We can't close the gate up, so, it's not only is unsafe for the kids because the gate's flapping open, but, also the ball rolls out as well, so it's something we're going to have to pay to get repaired,” Aalders said.

The vandalism is upsetting to many in the community, including the local councillor.

“It's extremely frustrating, because we are all volunteers, trying to provide our youth with outlets to be physical and physically fit and be active and yet, you have this happen,” said Halifax Regional Coun. Lorelei Nicoll. “It's extremely disappointing.”

Resident Jean Tymchuk said “it's heartbreaking.”

“I just can't believe people would do that,” she said.

Aalders says he would like to see more police in the neighbourhood.

“A little more patrol would be great to have, because, then they can keep on top of it and it may deter some damage in the future,” Aalders aid.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Lisa Croteau said when they do get complaints regarding any damage or any mischief; they let the other members know.

“We do try to make patrol in those areas as much as we can,” she said.

There's no estimate yet for how much it will cost to repair the damage to the fence.

Aalders says he does plan to report this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.