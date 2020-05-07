HALIFAX -- The VIA Rail passenger train that runs from Montréal to Halifax will remain off-track until at least November.

In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, VIA Rail announced they are extending the suspension of a number of routes until at least Nov. 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected routes include the company’s "Ocean service," which travels between Montréal and Halifax, as well as the "Canada service" which travels between Toronto and Vancouver and the "Sleeper class" on the Winnipeg-to-Churchill route.

The Ocean service has been suspended since March 19 due to COVID-19.

VIA Rail says they are using this time to accelerate an inspection and repair program that began in 2018.

In the past few weeks, the company says they’ve discovered “new structural issues” that will need to be addressed.

Cynthia Garneau, president and CEO of VIA Rail, said they will look to bring back their long-distance services in the upcoming 2021 season.

“This was not an easy decision to make but, given the current circumstances, the health and safety of our passengers, crew members and local communities must come first,” Garneau said in the statement. “As a result, we will be in a position to progressively bring back our renowned long-distance services to full capacity for the upcoming 2021 peak season,”