MCGIVNEY, N.B. -- Friends and family gathered today in Central New Brunswick to remember a life tragically lost in a house fire.

The victim of the house fire in McGivney, N.B. has been identified as 58-year-old Barbara Kelly. On Sunday, family and friends gathered to say their final farewells to Kelly, who was remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

“She was an angel, she was an angel on Earth,” says Stephen Kelly, the victim’s brother-in-law. “Everybody loved Barb, Barb loved everyone, she was more than a sister-in-law to me, she was a sister.”

Smoke still billows from the scene of a fatal fire four days ago, where a two-storey home once stood and Kelly’s life was tragically lost.

“She was so selfless and loving, and she really had a passion for Christmas, and giving us a good Christmas,” says her son Patrick Kelly. “She would always go out of her way to make sure we had everything we needed and everything we didn’t need. She would go overboard for all her kids and her grandchildren,”

Firefighters were called to the home on A St. on Wednesday morning at around 10:00 a.m. Inside they discovered Barbara Kelly's body. Police say there wasn’t anybody else in the home when the fire broke out.

“She came home from a night shift, and my brother went to work in the morning, and they got a call a couple hours later that the house was engulfed and she perished in the house with her dog and cat,” says Stephen Kelly.

Stephen Kelly has launched an online fundraiser to help his brother and Barbara’s husband Pa. In the post, he says, ‘Even though we can’t bring back my sister-in-law, it will help with everything he lost.”

“There’s no amount of money that would bring her back, just basically get him going again and hopefully everything works out,” adds Stephen.

Barbara’s loss is being felt deeply by those who knew her.

“She was just so kind and caring, everybody loved her. It was just a shock to everybody because she made such an impact,” says Barbara’s daughter Shantel Watson. “She didn’t need to know you very long for you to know what kind of a person she way.”

“Really hold your loved ones close, and tell them you love them for sure,” adds Patrick Kelly.

The family says they still haven’t received any information in to the cause of the fire, but officials from the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office and the RCMP have been investigating.