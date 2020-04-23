HALIFAX -- CTV News has obtained video that appears to show the mass killer as he impersonated police in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

In the video, a vehicle that looks like an RCMP cruiser pulls off the road at a location in Millbrook First Nation, N.S.

The driver calmly gets out of the car, takes off his jacket, and puts on a bright yellow safety vest.

The vehicle does not appear to have a licence plate.

The time stamp on the video reads 10:55 a.m. -- just nine minutes before the RCMP tweeted at 11:04 a.m. that the suspect had been seen in Brookfield, driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and possibly wearing an RCMP uniform.

Millbrook is roughly a nine-minute drive from Brookfield.

RCMP say they cannot confirm the man in the video is shooter Gabriel Wortman.

Wortman was ultimately shot and killed by police at a gas station in Enfield -- located roughly 30 minutes from Brookfield – around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

His death followed a 12-hour manhunt as he went on a murderous rampage through five Nova Scotia communities.

The killing spree started in Portapique, N.S. late Saturday and continued in the communities of Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie and Milford.

The killer left behind 22 victims -- including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson -- and 16 crime scenes, including a number of burned-out homes, which police are continuing to process.