HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police responded to the Moncton Airport for reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man was taken into custody, and released pending a court date of Jan. 25.

He was then escorted back to the airport where he caught a flight out of the Atlantic region.

A video posted on Facebook appears to show the moment a man, who resembles anti-masker Chris Saccoccia, is arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP.

Although police have not confirmed if Chris Saccoccia was the man they arrested, Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky on social media, posted about the arrest. He said he had been coming to Moncton for an anti-mask rally on Saturday. He appears to have been travelling with his wife.

Saccoccia, along with 34-year-old Jennifer Saccoccia, were both charged on Monday in Toronto for failing to self-isolate after landing in Canada on Sept. 20.

Both accused are scheduled to appear virtually in Toronto court for those charges on Nov. 12.

According to police, Saccoccia has been participating in several anti-mask events in Toronto, and planned to attend one in Halifax on Sunday as well.