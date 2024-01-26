Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill spent Friday morning in Halifax meeting with Nova Scotia’s Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau.

The conversation between the two politicians centered on the proposed Pallet shelter village for Whitney Pier, N.S.

“I'm so grateful to the department for moving forward on this. I know there are concerns in the community, but I really do feel confident that their concerns are going to be answered at the public meeting,” said McDougall-Merrill.

The Department of Community Services and New Dawn Enterprises will meet with concerned citizens about the project on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Ukrainian Hall in Whitney Pier, N.S.

McDougall-Merrill is confident the proposed location for the shelters will work.

“The survey work needs to take place to ensure that is in fact going to be a good spot. But really when it comes down to it, the provincial government know what they're doing,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Community Services says people living in encampments will have priority, and service providers will work with individuals on which shelter option is best for them.

Having the village close to amenities, near transit routes, and the ability to be hooked up to power, water, and sewer services all plays a part in choosing the location.

Some residents in Kentville, N.S., are also frustrated by the lack of public consultation and the location chosen for their community.

“Nobody in north Kentville, and especially people who live immediately in the area or have a business in that area, have been formally informed,” said Fiona VanWilgenburg, a Kentville, N.S. resident.

A public-led meeting will be held at the Kentville Fire Hall on Feb. 7 at 6:45 p.m.

“It's going to be essentially right across from a daycare. I don't think it’s appropriate for it to be in a residential neighbourhood,” said VanWilgenburg.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayor feels the outcome will be positive.

“If you had a glimpse into my emails, into my phone calls and Facebook messages from people so concerned about those living rough, I think your heart would be in the same place as mine,” said McDougall-Merrill.

