The man who runs the Dorchester Jail Airbnb is facing a lengthy lawsuit after refusing to give up his goats.

The village says owning the animals violates a zoning bylaw and that the goats have to go -- but new documentation may help him keep his furry friends.

Bill Steele says he was shocked when he received 500 pages of court documents from the Village of Dorchester.

“I was extremely upset,” Steele said. “I started crying. I couldn’t believe that they’d be taking these extreme measures.”

The court documents show all of Steele’s social media posts and include a USB filled with evidence of the goats on his property.

“They're saying that I’m running a farm,” Steele said. “That I have an agricultural operation and that I’m not in compliance with the commercial zoning of my property.”

In the winter time, Steele’s goats are pretty much out of sight, that's because he built a personalized barn from an RV. That's where Rhea, Deputy Mayor and Princess reside when it's cold.

The village is also asking the courts to not allow Steele to own any animal in the future.

With the loss of his son, and a recent heart attack, Steele says his goats offer emotional support and he now has a doctor's note he hopes will back him up.

“I now have a document that gives me permission to have the goats as emotional support animals,” Steele said.

Steele plans to present the Horizon Health letter to the CAO of the village and before the judge in May.

Mayor Jerome Bear declined to comment on the lawsuit while it's before the courts.

“I am so disappointed that a small village of 400 people is suing me for three goats,” Steele said. “It’s the most ridiculous headline you could see anywhere.”

Until his court date on May 6, Steele has been presented with two options: pay $1,500 to apply for an amendment to the zoning bylaw or move to an existing agricultural operation.

His hope, however, is that the village will recognize his goats are more than just pets.

