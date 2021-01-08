HALIFAX -- As New Brunswick reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, the province's top doctor pleaded with residents to take on the responsibility of stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The virus isn't very mobile, but people are," Dr. Jennifer Russell said during a news conference Friday in Fredericton. "It is vital that we do everything that we can to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Russell said that keeping two metres apart is enough to deny the virus an opportunity to spread.

Of New Brunswick's 18 new cases, there are eight new cases in Zone 2, seven new cases in Zone 3, two new cases in Zone 4, and one new case in Zone 5.

The new cases in Zone 2 include two new cases at Lily Court at Parkland Saint John.

Testing was also done on staff and residents at two other long-term care homes where positive cases were identified on Thursday.

This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 143.

"There are no COVID-19 patients in hospital, and that is something to be thankful for," Russell said.

Even with this bit of good news, Russell reminded New Brunswickers of the importance of following public health guidelines, especially as a more contagious variant of COVID-19 is identified in several Canadian provinces.

"Because of all the people who are off, our health system remains vulnerable," Russell said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.