Visitor guidelines remain for Horizon facilities in N.B.
CTV Atlantic Published Friday, July 31, 2020 2:48PM ADT
Horizon Health Network held a virtual board meeting on Thursday, where leaders at the health network presented what they learned during the pandemic.
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s largest regional health authority, Horizon Health Network, is announcing that visitor guidelines will remain in place at all Horizon facilities.
On Friday, the health authority issued a release reiterating that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, its extra precautions ensure the safety of patients, clients, families, and health care workers.
Visitors are permitted at Horizon’s facilities; however, strict guidelines are in place:
- Admitted patients can welcome one healthy visitor at a time, daily, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Visitors must wear a mask during the entirety of their visit.
- Visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting and avoid visiting other areas of the facility.
Meanwhile, more information and a full list of visitor guidelines can be found on Horizon Health Network’s website.