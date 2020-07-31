HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s largest regional health authority, Horizon Health Network, is announcing that visitor guidelines will remain in place at all Horizon facilities.

On Friday, the health authority issued a release reiterating that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, its extra precautions ensure the safety of patients, clients, families, and health care workers.

Visitors are permitted at Horizon’s facilities; however, strict guidelines are in place:

  • Admitted patients can welcome one healthy visitor at a time, daily, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Visitors must wear a mask during the entirety of their visit.
  • Visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting and avoid visiting other areas of the facility.

Meanwhile, more information and a full list of visitor guidelines can be found on Horizon Health Network’s website.