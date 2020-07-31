HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s largest regional health authority, Horizon Health Network, is announcing that visitor guidelines will remain in place at all Horizon facilities.

On Friday, the health authority issued a release reiterating that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, its extra precautions ensure the safety of patients, clients, families, and health care workers.

Visitors are permitted at Horizon’s facilities; however, strict guidelines are in place:

Admitted patients can welcome one healthy visitor at a time, daily, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors must wear a mask during the entirety of their visit.

Visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting and avoid visiting other areas of the facility.

Meanwhile, more information and a full list of visitor guidelines can be found on Horizon Health Network’s website.